New Delhi: The Rajasthan High Court has deferred till July 20, Monday, the hearing in the amended petition filed by former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress dissident MLAs challenging the Speaker's disqualification notices to them. The division bench of the court, hearing the dissident MLAs petition against the Speaker's notices, has fixed the next hearing for 10 am on Monday.

The court also asked the Speaker not to take any action till 5.30pm on July 21.

"The hearing before the Assembly Speaker (on notice issued to Sachin Pilot and other MLAs) that was scheduled to be held today has been deferred till 5:30 pm on Tuesday. No action can be taken against the MLAs till then," said lawyer Prateek Kasliwal who is representing Speaker CP Joshi in the High Court.

Earlier, Speaker C P Joshi had written to the court that the notices will not be acted upon till 5 PM on Friday. The counsel agreed to extend this to 5 pm on Tuesday as the court is yet to give an order on the petition.