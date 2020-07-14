Rajasthan Political Crisis Latest News: The political crisis in Rajasthan further deepened on Tuesday after the Congress sacked Sachin Pilot from the posts of Deputy Chief Minister and state unit chief for indulging in anti-party activities and also for not attending the crucial CLP meet in Jaipur. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Resignations Hit State Congress After Pilot Sacked as Deputy CM, PCC Chief

Reacting to his removal from the posts, Pilot on Tuesday said 'truth can be rattled, not defeated'. Pilot, who has not spoken in public over his revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, posted the message on Twitter and also changed his profile on the social media platform. Later, he deleted all references to his position as deputy chief minister and Rajasthan Congress chief.

On Twitter, Pilot only described himself as MLA of Tonk and a former Minister of IT, Telecom and Corporate affairs, Government of India.

Taking to Twitter again in the evening, Pilot said, “My heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all those who have come out in my support today.”

Cracking the whip against Pilot, the Congress, earlier in the day, removed him as deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and PCC president.

Notably, the leader has been upset since the Congress chose Ashok Gehlot as the chief minister after the 2018 assembly polls, while his supporters insisted that he deserved credit for the party’s victory as its state unit president.

The present crisis in the state erupted last Friday when the Rajasthan Police sent a notice to Pilot, asking him to record his statement over an alleged bid to bring down the government. The same notice was also sent to the chief minister and some other MLAs, but Pilot’s supporters claimed that it was only meant to humiliate him.

Expressing concern over Pilot’s removal, senior BJP leaders from Rajasthan said that their party’s doors are open for anybody who expresses trust in its ideology.

“If anybody with a mass base joins the BJP or any political party, everybody welcomes him. Expressing trust in our ideology, if anybody joins us we will welcome him with open arms. This is a normal procedure,” Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said.

Shekhawat claimed that Gehlot had been working on this plan for over six months and “succeeded” with the ouster of Pilot from his government.

In a late-night development, the BJP said it will hold a crucial meet in Jaipur on Wednesday with former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje attending it along with other BJP MLAs at 11 AM. The BJP is holding the meeting to take stock of the political situation in the state.

Meanwhile, alleging that the BJP is behind the crisis in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused Sachin Pilot of playing into the hands of the saffron party.

“There is nothing in the hands of Sachin Pilot. He is playing into the hands of the BJP which is making all arrangements,” he said, adding, “I am very sad that horse trading was going on. It is for the first time in the country that democracy is under such grave threat.”

The chief minister said Pilot and other ministers as well as MLAs were given ample opportunities but they did not attend the Congress Legislature Party meetings on Monday and Tuesday.

In the 200-member assembly, the Congress has 107 MLAs and the BJP 72, with Gehlot claiming support of several independent and other parties’ MLAs as well.