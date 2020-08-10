New Delhi: Days before commencement of special session of the Rajasthan assembly, reports of reconciliation have emerged as a few rebel Congress MLAs have approached the party high command. If reports are to be believed, the dissident leaders have been asked by the senior leadership to tender an unconditional apology and express grievances. Also Read - BJP, Congress Leaders on Toes as Manipur MLAs to Participate in Trust Vote in Assembly

Besides, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and his loyalists are also expected to call on top Congress leaders, including Gandhis. A couple of weeks ago, Pilot had met Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, following which talks were reportedly held at various levels. Sources close to the grand old party claimed that they are on the verge of a "breakthrough", after a month of crisis.

However, Pilot faction dismissed the reports of 'reconciliation', stating that their core demand (removal of Gelot as CM) remained the same.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Congress MLAs have demanded action against former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and his loyalists at the Congress' Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held yesterday. State Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey at the CLP meet sought to address the apprehensions and concerns of the Congress MLAs, sources said.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had chaired the CLP meeting at Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer, ahead of the Assembly session, scheduled to begin from August 14. MLAs supporting Chief Minister are lodged at the hotel after differences between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state.