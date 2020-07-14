New Delhi: The Congress in Rajasthan has been hit by a spate of resignations in the wake of Sachin Pilot’s sacking as the Deputy Chief Minister as well as Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief. The 42-year-old updated his Twitter profile soon after his sacking, removing ‘Deputy Chief Minister’ along with any mention of the party. Also Read - 'Acted Against For What?', Asks Congress Leader, Sacked From Gehlot Cabinet With Sachin Pilot Today

The party’s move, however, has not gone down well with a significant section of the Rajasthan Congress. The following have resigned thus far in protest against Pilot’s sacking: Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis Deepens: Sachin Pilot Sacked as Rajasthan Deputy CM, His 2 Key Aides Axed From State Cabinet

Office-bearers in party’s unit in Pilot’s constituency: A total of 59 office-bearers in Congress unit in Tonk, which is Pilot’s constituency, have tendered their resignations. Laxman Chaudhary Gata, the president of Congress’ Tonk unit, announced his resignation and that of 58 other office-bearers, in a letter to interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Also Read - Sachin Pilot's Office in Jaipur Sealed After 2 Staff Members Test Positive For COVID-19

59 office bearers of Tonk unit of Congress party in #Rajasthan tender their resignations in protest against the removal of Sachin Pilot as the Deputy CM and Rajasthan PCC Chief. pic.twitter.com/rMR9VMCkep — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

Congress district president, Pali: Chunnilal Chadwas, president of Pali district Congress, announced his resignation in a letter to Congress Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pandey. In his letter, he wrote that he was ‘hurt with undemocratic removal’ of Pilot and was thus resigning from his post.

Rajasthan: Congress district president of Pali, Chunnilal Chadwas, resigns from his post, says he is "hurt by the undemocratic removal of Sachin Pilot as state unit chief". pic.twitter.com/Fa0fAzvnPd — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

Rajasthan NSUI chief: Abhimanyu Poonia announced his resignation as state chief of the Rajasthan unit of the Congress’ student wing-the National Students Union of India (NSUI)-tweeting: “For the last six years, I’ve worked with Sachin Pilot, who’s the voice of the country’s youth. I’ll be with him till I die and continue to work under his leadership. In the end, I resign as NSUI’s state president”.