Rajasthan Crisis Latest News: The 'Pilot versus Gehlot' political drama in Rajasthan refused to die down even as the two leaders on Monday engaged in mudslinging with the chief minister calling his former deputy worthless.

Sensational allegation

The political drama on Monday got murkier when a Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga sensationally claimed that rebel leader Sachin Pilot had offered him money to join the BJP, an allegation the former deputy chief minister dismissed as 'baseless and vexatious'.

Legal action against MLA

Saying that he will be taking appropriate and strictest possible legal action against the MLA who was made to level such allegations, Pilot said he is saddened but not surprised to be at the receiving end of such accusations.

“I am saddened but not surprised to be at the receiving end of such baseless and vexatious allegations being levelled against me,” he said.

He also went on to say that this is done solely to malign him and to stifle the legitimate concerns that he had raised against the party leadership of the state.

Notice to Shekhawat

In the midst of exchange of accusations, Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG), which is probing the alleged plot to topple the Ashok Gehlot government, served a notice on Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to appear before the investigation officer when called.

The notice was sent to the personal secretary of Shekhawat in connection with the audio tapes of a purported telephonic conversation between a dissident Congress MLA and the Union minister. Shekhawat had earlier denied that he figured in the audio clip and said he is open to a probe.

The development comes after he questioned the authenticity of the audio tapes and said, “They (police) should first clarify about authenticity of these tapes. Who recorded it and where did the SOG get it from. Investigation should be carried out to find out if these tapes are genuine or not.”

Days after the audio tapes of the purported conversations of dissident MLAs from the Sachin Pilot camp with BJP leaders came out, Malinga made the claim of being offered money, saying that talks were held at Pilot’s residence.

To this allegation, Pilot said there will be more such concocted allegations and the narrative is being redirected to avoid the main issue, but stressed that he will remain firm on his stand.

Gehlot calls Pilot ‘worthless’

The sharp reaction from Pilot came after hours after Gehlot called him worthless, using the Hindi word ‘nikamma’ in an attack on his former deputy.

In the turn of events, Pilot along with 18 other MLAs, was last week sacked from party leadership. The whole episode of crisis erupted after the Rajasthan police’s SOG launched a probe into alleged attempts at horse trading to topple the Gehlot government and issued a notice to Pilot to appear during the investigation. SOG had also given a notice to Gehlot.

Matter in Rajasthan High Court

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan High Court is hearing a plea by Pilot and other rebel MLAs against the disqualification notices issued to them by the Assembly Speaker.

The hearing remained inconclusive on Monday and Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty said it will be concluded Tuesday. The order is also likely to be pronounced on Tuesday.