New Delhi: Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG), constituted by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to probe a 'conspiracy' to topple his government, was back in Haryana last night, landing up at yet another resort in Manesar in search of 18 rebel MLAs supporting the now-sacked Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

The SOG team, late last night, arrived at the Best Western Resort but left after nearly 20 minutes after the resort's gates were not opened. The SOG, in particular, is looking for Sardarshahar MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma, who was supended from the Congress' primary membership for allegedly being involved in discussions with Union Minister and Rajasthan BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to topple the state's Congress-led government.

This was the second time in 3 days that the SOG arrived at a Manesar resort where the rebel MLAs are believed to be staying. On Friday evening, it had arrived at ITC Bharat Grand but were blocked by the Haryana Police for over an hour. When finally allowed to enter, they had to return empty-handed after the MLAs weren't found inside.

Last night, however, the Haryana Police didn’t block the SOG, despite being present at the resort.

Sunday’s late night development came just hours before the Rajasthan High Court, at 10 AM on Monday, resumes hearing into pleas by Pilot and 18 MLAs of his camp against disqualification notices sent to them by Assembly Speaker CP Joshi.

On Friday, the court had also restrained the Speaker from taking any action against Pilot and his MLAs till July 21.