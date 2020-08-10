New Delhi: In sudden and dramatic developments on Monday, the nearly month long turf war in Rajasthan between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his now-former deputy Sachin Pilot seemed to be arriving at a ‘happy ending’, with Pilot today meeting Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the first time since ‘revolting’ against Gehlot last month. Also Read - Pilot Vs Gehlot: After Sachin Meets Rahul, Priyanka, Rajasthan Congress Says Leadership Change Not Possible in State

However, in yet another indication that the deadlock is likely to end soon, reports have emerged that interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi, earlier today, spoke to the Rajasthan Chief Minister, who has not shied away from taking potshots at Pilot.

The reports of Sonia Gandhi speaking to Ashok Gehlot also come amid the Rajasthan Congress dismissing reports of a possibility of a leadership change in the state, with its president Govind Singh Dotsara, who succeeded Pilot as the state unit chief, calling reports of leadership change ‘fake and hollow’ rumour.

Notably, today’s developments come four days before the start of the Rajasthan Assembly session on August 14. During the session, Gehlot is likely to face a floor test and prove his majority there. He currently has the support of 101 MLAs, which is the majority mark in the 200-member state Assembly.

The Pilot camp, meanwhile, has 19 MLAs: Pilot himself and 18 other MLAs.