New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi’s appeal against the Rajasthan High Court order, staying disqualification proceedings against 19 rebel Congress MLAs, including sacked former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, at 11 AM on Monday, as per the top court’s case list released today evening. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: CM Gehlot Says Will Meet President, Protest Outside PM's Residence if Required

Earlier, on Thursday, the top court had refused to stop the Rajasthan High Court from delivering its order in the case. The apex court, however, had said that the final judgement in the case would be on the basis of its observation of the High Court’s order.

In his petition, the Speaker had argued that the High Court had no jursidiction to ask him to defer the disqualification proceedings.

Then, on Friday, the High Court ordered ‘status quo’ in the case, thus further restraining the Speaker from acting against the rebel MLAs.

Notably, the Speaker had issued disqualification notices to Pilot and 18 MLAs of his camp on July 14, the day he was sacked as the Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister as well as president of the state Congress. The Speaker’s move prompted the rebel MLAs to file a plea in the Rajasthan High Court against his notice.

Last Friday, the court restrained the Speaker from taking action against the rebel MLAs till July 21. In a subsequent hearing on July 20, it extended the relief to rebel MLAs till July 24, thus forcing the Speaker to approach the top court a day later.