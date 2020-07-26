New Delhi: The Supreme Court will today take up Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi’s plea against the Rajasthan High Court’s order restraining him from taking disqualification action against 19 rebel Congress MLAs, including former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who was also sacked as the state Congress chief. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Congress Calls Off Monday Protest Outside Raj Bhawan, Digvijaya Urges Guv to Hold Assembly Session | Key Points

The plea will be taken up by a three-judge bench of the top court at 11 AM today. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis Latest Update: CM Gehlot's Fresh Proposal to Governor, Pitches For Assembly Session From July 31

Notably, the Speaker had last week filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the apex court, arguing that the Rajasthan High Court did not have the jursidiction to stop him from taking action against Pilot and MLAs of his camp. In its hearing on Thursday, the Supreme Court refused to intervene with the High Court order; however, it also said that the final order in the case would be subject to the Speaker’s petition in the top court.

On Friday, the Rajasthan High Court ordered that ‘status quo’ be maintained in the case, thus extending relief to the Pilot camp, which had earlier moved the court against disqualification notices issued to them, under the anti-defection law, by the Speaker.

The court had initially granted them relief till July 21 and, subsequently, till July 24 before passing ‘status quo’ order on the day.

Also today, the Congress will stage ‘Save Democracy-Save Constitution’ protests outside all Raj Bhawans (Governor’s residences) across the country, except in Rajasthan.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who on Friday clashed with Governor Kalraj Mishra over the latter’s refusal to call an Assembly session, sent him a second proposal in this regard, proposing that the session begin on July 31 but the agenda cited was coronavirus.

Notably, CM Gehlot wants to prove his majority in the Assembly as soon as possible because if he wins the floor test then, as per law, a second floor test cannot take place for the next six months.