Rajasthan Political Drama Latest News: Soon after rebel leader Sachin Pilot claimed that he has the support of maximum number of MLAs and the Ashok Gehlot government is in minority, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Monday said that the state government has the majority and over 109 MLAs are with the Gehlot government.

"With a majority of 109 for the Congress government in Rajasthan under Ashok Gehlot, all our MLAs gave their support letter. They have failed BJP's attempts," Surjewala said.

However, the Congress has called another party meeting on Tuesday in the state and has invited Pilot to attend it.

“To discuss the political situation, another Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday. We request Sachin Pilot and all MLAs to come, we’ll also give them in writing. We’ve requested them to come and discuss the situation,” Surjewala added.

He said Pilot and his supporters are requested to come and discuss how to strengthen the Rajasthan government and to serve the 8 crore people together.

“If there are some differences with someone, then they should say that with an open mind. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are ready to listen to everyone and find solution,” Surjewala further added.

They're requested to come & discuss how to strengthen #Rajasthan & serve the 8 cr people together. If there are some differences with someone then they should say that that with an open mind. Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi are ready to listen to everyone&find solution: RS Surjewala https://t.co/DNT3mZr2BQ — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

The statement from the Congress came after the Sachin Pilot camp claimed that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has support of only 84 MLAs while the rest are with them. He also went on to say that no talks are going on with the party high command and neither has he kept any condition in front of it.

Soon after the CLP Meet, Congress MLAs are holed up in a resort near Jaipur, where they have expressed support for Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and only indirectly referred to Sachin Pilot, whose rebellion threatens his government.

However, top party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are also in touch with Pilot, assuring that his grievances will be addressed.

Earlier in the day, the Congress issued a resolution at the CLP meet and demanded strong disciplinary action against any party office-bearer or CLP member who does anything to weaken the government or the party.