New Delhi: ‘Truth can never be defeated, tweeted Sachin Pilot, soon after the Congress party sacked him as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and state Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president. Pilot also removed Congress mention from his twitter bio. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis Deepens: Sachin Pilot Sacked as Rajasthan Deputy CM, His 2 Key Aides Axed From State Cabinet

His new bio on the micro-blogging site now read,”MLA from Tonk, Former Minister of IT, Telecom and Corporate affairs, GoI and Commissioned officer Territorial Army.” Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis LIVE: Gehlot Meets Governor; Priyanka Reaches Sonia's Residence

“Satya ko pareshan kia jaa sakta hai parajit nahin (Truth can be disturbed, cannot be defeated)”, the former Rajasthan Deputy CM tweeted. Also Read - Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress Keeps Door Open For Pilot, Invites MLAs to Meet Again Today | Key Points

सत्य को परेशान किया जा सकता है पराजित नहीं। — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 14, 2020

Earlier in the day,