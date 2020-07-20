New Delhi: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, accused by the Congress of being the ‘mastermind’ behind alleged attempts to topple its government in Rajasthan, has been sent a notice by the Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) to appear for questioning with regards to the case. Also Read - Rajasthan Audio Tape Row: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Must Resign Till Probe is Completed, Says Congress

Notably, the SOG was constituted by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to probe the alleged attempts to dislodge his government in the state. Thus far, its has registered 2 FIRs in connection with the case.

Shekhawat, meanwhile, has denied the allegations against him and called an audio tape, in which a voice, purported to be his, is heard discussing ways to topple the Gehlot government, as ‘fake’. He has also said that he was ready for any investigation. The Congress has demanded that he step down as minister till the probe is completed.

The other voice on the tape is alleged to be that of Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma, who has since been suspended by the party from its primary membership.

Another rebel MLA who was suspended along with Sharma was Vishvendra Singh. Both are among 18 MLAs supporting Sachin Pilot, who last week was sacked as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister, as well as the state Congress chief, for this ‘rebellion’.

The 19 MLAs, including Pilot, have filed a plea in the Rajasthan High Court against disqualification notices sent to them by Assembly Speaker CP Joshi. On Friday, the court restrained the Speaker from taking any action against Pilot and 18 MLAs of his camp, till July 21.