New Delhi: Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has issued a whip to its six MLAs elected to the state Assembly and has directed all of them to vote against the Congress government in case of any ‘no confidence motion or any other proceedings to be held during the upcoming session. The party said that the MLAs will face disqualification under Para 2 (l)(b) of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India, if any of them violates the order. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis LIVE: Vote Against Gehlot govt in Assembly, BSP to 6 Party MLAs; All Eyes Set on SC Hearing

“Notices have been issued to the six MLAs separately as well as collectively, stating that since BSP is a national party, there cannot be any merger at the state level at the instance of the six MLAs, unless there is a merger of the BSP at the national level. If they violate it, they will be disqualified,” BSP National General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra told news agency ANI. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Supreme Court to Hear Speaker's Plea Aginst High Court Order Today, Congress to Protest Outside Raj Bhawans

Besides, the BSP has also decided to intervene in the pending petition of disqualification before the Rajasthan High Court or file a separate writ petition, said the press note issued by BSP. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Congress Calls Off Monday Protest Outside Raj Bhawan, Digvijaya Urges Guv to Hold Assembly Session | Key Points

After a rebellion by former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and his loyalists, CM Gehlot is struggling to save his government in Rajasthan. Earlier on Sunday, Gehlot government had sent a revised proposal to the Governor to call a session of the Assembly on July 31.