Jaipur: A Dalit minor was roughed up allegedly by upper caste men for entering a temple in Rajasthan’s Pali, News18 reported. The minor was tied with a rope and thrashed by the perpetrators.

As per the report, the incident took place on June 1. Police have arrested four people in connection with the incident.

A video of the incident is doing rounds of social media.

The boy’s uncle filed a complaint two days after the incident and a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act was registered, the report said.

The minor boy has been sent to a juvenile home.

In an earlier incident, a group of five children allegedly beat a 12-year-old Dalit boy to death for touching the balloons that were used as decorations on the occasion of Janmashtami at Chamanda temple in Nadroi village, Aligarh. The victim’s friend, Suraj was present at the spot when his friend was allegedly beaten by the suspects. The violent thrashing happened when the victim touched the balloon at the temple.

Suraj added that the five boys began to thrash his friend when the balloon burst. All five suspects involved in the crime belong to the same age group.”One of them held his arms and two of them tightly held his legs and the other two were started punching him in his stomach. I immediately ran to his house and informed his mother,” said Suraj who escaped from the place out of fear.