New Delhi: The death toll has increased to 10 in the drowning incidents reported in Parbati river of Rajasthan’s Dholpur during Durga idol immersion, stated news agency ANI on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, at least seven people were reported to have drowned in two separate incidents of Durga idol immersions in Dholpur. On the same day, a body was discovered after being swept away by the currents of the Parbati river near Sepau police station, while four others were fished from the Chambal river in Dihauli.

To locate the remaining bodies, several police teams and divers were at the spot in the rescue mission on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Mridul Singh Kachchawa had told news agency PTI, “Five bodies have been fished out, while three men are missing and a search for them is on.”