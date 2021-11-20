Jalore: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit Jalore on Saturday, according to National Centre for Seismology. The earthquake hit at 2:26 am. “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 20-11-2021, 02:26:17 IST, Lat: 25.03 & Long: 72.35, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 150km SSW of Jodhpur, Rajasthan,” tweeted National Center for Seismology.Also Read - Breaking LIVE: Parts of Karnataka to Receive Rainfall Today, Yellow Alert Issued

More details awaited.