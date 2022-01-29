Jaipur: With COVID-19 cases in the state witnessing a slight decline, the Rajasthan government, on Saturday, issued guidelines to reopen the physical classes at schools for students of classes 10-12 from February 1. As per the directive issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar, the physical classes for students of classes 6-9 will resume from February 10.Also Read - COVID Positive Man In Kolkata Donates Body For Medical Research On Infection

However, the guidelines stated that every student would have the option of doing online classes. It also said that students will be allowed to come to the campus for studies only after the parents or guardian give written consent for the same. Schools at all levels were shut down across Rajasthan in view of the Covid pandemic. Also Read - International Flights: Singapore Airlines Begins Flight Operations From India Through VTL: Check Full Schedule Here

Other Key Points of New COVID guidelines

Markets, and other business establishments in the state, will now be able to stay open till 10 pm.

The government abolished the Sunday’s public discipline curfew.

Night curfew will still continue to be in force from 11 pm to 5 am every day in the entire state.

The state government made it mandatory for employers to declare the number of employee who have received both doses of the vaccine, after January 31.

The maximum number of guests at all kinds of gatherings has been capped to 100 attendees.

The new guidelines will be effective from January 31.

The Rajasthan registered 8,125 fresh COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths on Friday. According to the state government’s data, of the total cases, 2,300 were reported in Jaipur, 707 in Jodhpur, 657 in Udaipur, 478 in Bharatpur, 458 in Kota, and 408 in Alwar 408. Also Read - Delhi Metro Services To Resume As Per Regular Weekend Schedule On All Lines From Today

Rajasthan governor tests positive for coronavirus

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. He is asymptomatic and is in self-isolation. “Governor Kalraj Mishra got himself tested for COVID-19 today. His test result has come out to be positive for the virus. He is healthy and has no symptoms. He has appealed all the people who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get their COVID-19 tests done,” a tweet by the Raj Bhavan of Rajasthan said.