Jaipur: After Karnataka Health Minister controversial remark on ‘modern women,’ Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra is making headlines for all the wrong reason. Dotasra sparked controversy by saying schools with more female staff sees more squabbles.

Ironically he was speaking at an event to celebrate International Girl Child Day in Jaipur.

Addressing the event, he said, He also said the Rajasthan government always ensured security and comfort of women and gave them preferred postings in jobs. “Govt introduced policy for women. They’re given priority. But female staff have conflicts among themselves. Where there’s female staff, either Principal or teachers take ‘Saridon’.”

“If you correct these small things [mistakes], you will always find yourselves ahead of men,” added Govind Singh Dotasra.

#WATCH | Govt introduced policy for women. They're given priority.But female staff have conflicts among themselves. Where there's female staff, either Principal or teachers take 'Saridon'. If they overcome this, they'll be ahead of men: Rajasthan Education Min GS Dotasara (11.10) pic.twitter.com/CqQnkk1Nvz — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar issued a clarification and said that he did not have any intention to single out women. He asserted that his statement about the younger generation shying away from marriage and reproduction is also based on a survey.

The minister said that through his address at the World Mental Health Day programme organised by NIMHANS here on Sunday, he intended to send across the message on how our Indian family value system can address the mental health issues that we are facing today.