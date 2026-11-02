Rajasthan: 8 electrocuted, 5 hurt as mixer pipe strikes 11 kV line in Jhunjhunu village

At least eight people were killed while five others were hurt after a mixer pipe struck an 11,000-volt overhead power line in Rajasthan's Jhunjhuna district.

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Police personnel deployed after eight labourers killed following a cement mixer machine coming into contact with a 11KV high-tension power line. ANI

At least eight people were killed while five remained in the hospital after a electrocution incident in Chhapoli village in Jhunjhuna distrit. After an iron pipe attached to a cement mixer machine came into contact with an 11,000-volt overhead power line Monday morning. The accident occurred in Chhapoli village under Udaipurwati police station area, where a narrow road connecting Chhapoli to Kadamkund was being constructed with public participation.

Udaipurwati SHO Rampal said the machine being used to mix gravel came into contact with an overhead power line. “The machine came into contact with the high-tension line, causing electric current to pass through it. The labourers working there were electrocuted,” he said.

The deceased were identified as Hariram Gurjar (30), Mangalchand Gurjar (22), Kaluram Gurjar (20), Pavan Gurjar (23), Vishnu Saini (38), Suresh Saini (30), Mukesh Saini (27) and Fatehchand Saini (32). Three women and two men are injured and undergoing treatment.

PM Modi expresses grief

PM Narendra Modi expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF to the next of kin of the deceased. “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. My condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest.

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM,” the PMO posted on X.

Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. My condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 2, 2026

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the accident and ordered a high-level inquiry. He sought a detailed report from the district collector and directed officials to ensure prompt and proper treatment of the injured. The chief minister also directed minister Jhabar Singh Kharra to visit the spot and ensure all possible assistance to those affected by the incident.

Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar said that according to preliminary information, the road was being constructed with public participation and the work was being carried out privately on a small scale. He said the work was underway on a narrow road connecting Chhapoli to Kadamkund.

Nagar said technical officials had been directed to visit the spot and ascertain the circumstances that led to the accident. “If any departmental or technical lapse is found, action will be taken,” he said.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the deaths and demanded an investigation to determine how the accident occurred and who was responsible. He also urged the state government to provide adequate compensation and all possible assistance to the families of the deceased. Former MLA Rajendra Gudha reached the spot and demanded compensation and a government job for the kin of the deceased.