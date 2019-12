New Delhi: A four-year-old child on Thursday fell into a borewell in Rajasthan’s Sirohi, stated a report. Rescue operations are underway at the site.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sub Divisional Magistrate of Shivganj in Rajasthan Bhagirath Chowdhary said, “The child is stuck at 15 feet. Water and oxygen have been supplied to the child. A team of doctors are present at the spot; rescue operation underway, a team of SDRF on its way to the spot”.

More details are awaited.