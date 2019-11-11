New Delhi: Affected by insufficient rain, the Rajasthan government on Monday issued a notification to declare 1,388 villages of 13 tehsils in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Hanumangarh districts drought-affected.

As per the state government notification, over 131 villages in Barmer district have been declared severely drought-affected’, while 92 villages have been declared as moderately drought-affected’.

Nearly 632 villages in Jaisalmer district have been declared severe’ and 40 villages are moderately drought-affected’.

The Jodhpur district is equally critical with 13 villages being declared as ‘severe’ and 297 villages are as ‘moderately drought-prone’.

The Hanumangarh district in the state is not far behind. A total of 182 villages have been declared as ‘severely drought-affected’ and one village is ‘moderately drought-affected’.

The official notification stated that these affected villages will remain as drought-affected for six months from the date of the notification.

I another development, the Rajasthan government in May this year had said it paid Rs 1873.64 crore in 2018-19, including Rs 962.91 crore of agriculture grants, to drought-affected farmers in the state.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had directed officials of the state disaster management authority to clear all pending dues as early as possible.

The move from the state government came after 5,555 villages of nine districts of the state were declared severe and medium drought-affected pockets.

(With inputs from PTI)