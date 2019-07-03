Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has given a compensation of Rs 5 Lakh to the family of a 7-year-old girl, who was allegedly abducted and raped in Jaipur’s Shastri Nagar.

“The compensation was sanctioned from the chief minister’s relief fund,” District collector Jagroop Singh Yadav told reporters

Congress leader Mahesh Joshi, party legislators Amin Kagzi and Rafiq Khan met the victim’s father on Tuesday and handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh.

Jaipur witnessed protests after a seven-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped by an unidentified person in Shastri Nagar area. The incident came to light after the minor was found near her house on Monday. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors referred her to J K Lone hospital. Her condition is stated to be stable.

Following the incident, a large number of people assembled outside Kanwatia hospital, where the girl was initially taken, following which additional policemen were deployed in the area. The angry mob also damaged windowpanes of some cars parked in the streets.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended internet mobile services in 13 police station areas of the city as a precautionary measure.

Speaking to PTI, a police official said, “The girl was kidnapped by a motorcycle-borne man and taken to a nearby place where she was raped.”

“We have deployed additional policemen in the area to maintain law and order. The situation is under control and efforts are being made to arrest the accused,” senior police officer Manoj Kumar said.