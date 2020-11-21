New Delhi: The Rajasthan government on Saturday imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the capital city of Jaipur till December 20 in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases. Also Read - Indian-American Doctor Identifies Possible Covid-19 Treatment

Rajasthan reported 3,007 fresh cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, the highest in a single-day, and 16 deaths, according to an official report. Of these, Jaipur reported the highest spike of 551 cases, followed by Jodhpur where 444 persons tested positive for the viral disease. Also Read - Can You Get COVID-19 More Than Once? Here's All You Need to Know

Bikaner, Ajmer, Kota, Alwar, Bhilwara and Ganganagar reported 215, 210, 203, 139, 128 and 115 cases respectively, the report said. Also Read - Indian-American Scientists Identify Possible COVID-19 Treatment

Meanwhile, four deaths were reported from Jaipur and one each from Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Churu, Jodhpur, Kota, Nagaur, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur.

The COVID-19 tally in the state now stands at 2,40,676 and the death toll at 2,146. The number of active cases in the state is 21,951, it said.

Opposition BJP in Rajasthan has demanded that the state government focus on ensuring the availability of beds, ventilators and oxygen in hospitals, and improve arrangements for COVID-19 patients.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said that the state government should focus on ensuring proper availability of beds, ventilators and oxygen in hospitals.

The record increase in coronavirus patients in Rajasthan has revealed the reality of arrangements by the health department, he said.

Poonia alleged that the infection is spreading due to the negligence of the health department.

“Coronavirus infection is spreading continuously in the state and despite this, the health department is not paying attention to it. The number of coronavirus positive patients in hospitals is also increasing but there are no proper arrangements of beds and ventilators,” the BJP state chief said in a statement.

He said that the Centre is providing financial assistance to the state government for improving medical facilities and the state government should focus on improving arrangements for patients.