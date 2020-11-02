Jaipur: In wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Rajasthan government has decided to ban the sale of firecrackers in the state during the upcoming festive season. Also Read - Irfan Pathan Reacts to Trolls For Tweet Against People Bursting Firecrackers During PM Narendra Modi’s Call Amid COVID-19

While reviewing the coronavirus situation on Sunday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said protecting lives of people is paramount for the government in this challenging time.

Gehlot directed officials to take strict action against the sale of firecrackers and fireworks in the state and polluting vehicles running without fitness certificate to protect the health of Covid-infected patients and the general public from the toxic smoke emitting from them.

In a situation like this, people should avoid using fireworks on Diwali, the chief minister said.

Gehlot also said the government has decided to keep the schools and colleges in the state closed till November 16.

Gehlot was reviewing the situation created by the coronavirus crisis and ‘no mask-no entry’ and ‘war for the pure’ campaign of the state government.

The CM also discussed the guidelines of Unlock-6 in the meeting, a statement said.

Gehlot said the recruitment process of 2,000 doctors in the state should be completed soon. Selected doctors should be given appointments within 10 days, he added.

During the discussion on ‘Unlock-6’ guidelines, Principal Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar said educational institutions and coaching centres including school-colleges in the state will remain closed for regular educational activities till November 16, the statement said.

Swimming pools, cinema halls, theaters, multiplexes, entertainment parks etc will remain closed till November 30, it said.

The maximum limit of guests at weddings should be 100, the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)