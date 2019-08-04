Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today chaired a meeting with Police officials and ordered them to take strict actions against anti-social elements who get involved in mob lynchings under the guise of cow vigilantes.

Gehlot said that the government is going to bring strong legislation to prevent mob lynching and honor killings.

“If there is no counselor in any women’s police station, appoint a counselor so that normal family matters can be settled through negotiation and understanding and can take their help in cases of harassment of women,” ordered Gehlot.

He also advised the police department to use social media tools effectively for better policing and to work pro-actively to prevent rumours.

“Strict instructions have been issued to shut the liquor shops after 8 o’clock. If the liquor shop is open after 8 pm, then action will be taken against the shop keeper along with the responsible officials,” Gehlot tweeted.

He said that the authorities were also asked, in the meeting, for suggestions regarding improvement of the functioning of the police.