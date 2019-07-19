Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has decided to include a chapter on crime against women in its class 10 and 12 syllabus, said reports.

The aim is to raise awareness about crime against women among schoolchildren. While briefing the Assembly, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said recently, “The condition of women is in grave danger in our country and in six months, there have been cases of 24,000 rape incidents reported. Taking cognizance of this, the government will introduce chapters in classes 10 and 12 to raise awareness among school children regarding the incidents of crime against women.”

Highlighting the issue later, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said, “The board will introduce chapters on this topic soon. We are trying to introduce the chapters from the next academic year 2020-21.”

To strengthen the education system of the state, the government will fill 1,000 posts of teachers vacant in government colleges. Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati informed the Assembly that there are 6,500 sanctioned posts for teachers in government colleges of which 4,500 are already filled and remaining 2,000 are vacant.

The minister also mentioned that 37,000 seats have been increased in government colleges across the state.

The government has taken some other decisions to strengthen education for students in the state which includes starting 25 new government colleges. The new colleges are being established with the aim to cover the state to provide access to students in all the districts.

Apart from the college education, the government has also shifted focus on agricultural education and will be opening two new agricultural Colleges – one in Kotputli, Jaipur, and the other in Baseri Dholpur.

The government college in Kishangarh Bas, Alwar, will also be converted into an agricultural college, said a report.