New Delhi: The Rajasthan state government on Wednesday decided to appeal against an Alwar court’s judgment to acquit six out of the nine accused in 2017 Pehlu Khan lynching case.

Rajasthan Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Rajeeva Swarup stated, “State government has decided to appeal against the judgement in 2017 Pehlu Khan lynching case (Alwar).”

In the local court’s decision, six people who were previously accused in the lynching were given a clean chit based on evidence on a cellphone camera. The Alwar court had said that the video on the camera was not clear enough, and hence the accused were acquitted on ‘benefit of the doubt’.

The decision refers to an incident two years ago in which Pehlu Khan, a dairy farmer, was lynched by a dozen people in broad daylight in Alwar on suspicion of cow slaughter. Khan along with two of his sons was brutally beaten while they were bringing cattle to their home in Haryana’s Nuh.

The disturbing video of the lynching had gone viral and it helped the police to identify and arrest the lynchers in the case. The person on whose phone the video was recorded did not even testify in court.

In June this year, Pehlu Khan was charged with cow smuggling posthumously. While the lynchers were set free, the chargesheet against Pehlu Khan and his sons was filed under Sections 5, 8 and 9 of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995 and Rules, 1995.

Subsequently, Khan’s family approached the court to take action against the culprits. The trial in the lynching case concluded on August 7 and more than 40 witnesses, including Khan’s two sons who were with him on the day of the incident, deposed in the case.