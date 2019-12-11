Jaipur: The Rajasthan government will offer protection to whistleblowers from victimisation if they report about the corrupt practices of public servants.

A circular to this effect has been issued to all the government departments, officials in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) confirmed on Tuesday.

As per the circular issued by the Home Department, all state government departments have been directed not to obstruct or hamper the works and requests of those who write to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) about the illegal practices adopted by the officials or employees of the concerned department. The state government would take serious and stern action on violation of these directions.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had directed about this during his review meeting of the ACB at the bureau headquarters. He had said that corruption would not be tolerated in any form in Rajasthan and those raising voice against corrupt practices would be given full protection.

According to the circular, it was noted that on some occasions, the officials or employees of a department would obstruct even the legally maintainable requests by a person who had complained against a public servant or had got him trapped by the ACB.

Complaints about victimisation of whistleblowers were also received. Such practices would develop a negativity amongst the commoners and would discourage them from raising their voice against corruption.

The state government had directed all the Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of various departments to ensure that the legally doable works of the complainants were disposed off as per the norms and that their problems were redressed without any delay.

Also, such whistleblowers should not be subjected to victimisation unnecessarily. The circular further said that the directions issued therein should be complied with by the concerned subordinate officers as well without any fail.