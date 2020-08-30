New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday announced that critical COVID patients in the state will get free treatment in private hospitals as and when required. He said district collectors will be able to arrange free treatment for critical patients of OVID-19 in private hospitals at prescribed rates of the state government. Also Read - ‘Time to Build Consensus’: Future is Stronger When All Stay United, Says Pilot on Crisis in Congress

Gehlot mentioned that proper arrangements of beds with oxygen support has been made in state hospitals. However, if more beds are needed, cooperation from private hospitals should be sought, he added.

The number of high flow oxygen supported and ICU beds in hospitals affiliated to medical colleges at the divisional level should be increased by three to four times in the next one month, Gehlot said. He said that in view of the current state of COVID-19 infections, it is very important to ensure robust arrangements while also directing for arranging 100 additional beds for COVID care in Jaipur and Kota.

In view of increasing number of COVID-19 patients, Gehlot directed officials to strengthen the arrangements in the containment zones in Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Pali and Jhalawar. He assured that the state government will provide food security to every needy family during the current COVID crisis.

Gehlot said that recently some MPs and MLAs of the state have also been infected from coronavirus. In view of this, all MP-MLAs should get their coronavirus tests done as a precaution to ensure that its spread could be prevented. The CM said all social, cultural, religious, sports and political events along with marriage events should not have more than 50 people allowed in the gathering.

(With agency inputs)