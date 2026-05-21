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Rajasthan Heat wave Alert: Severe heatwave conditions to intensify in parts of Rajasthan for next four days; Sriganganagar remains hottest city with 46.5° Celsius

Rajasthan Heat wave Alert: Severe heatwave conditions to intensify in parts of Rajasthan for next four days; Sriganganagar remains hottest city with 46.5° Celsius

Rajasthan weather news: Places such as Phalodi and Bikarner recorded 44.8 degrees Celsius, Churu 44.5 degrees Celsius, Kota and Alwar 44.2 degrees Celsius, and Chittorgarh 44 degrees Celsius.

People cover themselves from the scorching heat during summer season, in Bikaner, Rajasthan, Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (PTI Photo)

There seems to be respite from the scorching sun as the temperature continues to soar. According to a press release published by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh will occur on May 26; Vidarbha during May 24 to 26; Chhattisgarh during May 20 to 24, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Odisha during May 20 to 24; Bihar during May 20 to 23, Rajasthan during May 20 to May 26, 2026.

Also Read: Heat wave in UP: Districts in Uttar Pradesh become furnaces, temperatures touching almost 50 degrees in Banda and Prayagraj

Meanwhile, the weather department has warned of severe heatwave conditions in several districts of Rajasthan for the next four days. It is to be noted that Sriganganagar has been termed the hottest city in the state in the last 24 hours, recording a maximum temperature of 46.5 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, Pilani in Jhunjhunu recorded 45.3 degrees Celsius, becoming the second hottest cityr

Places such as Phalodi and Bikarner recorded 44.8 degrees Celsius, Churu 44.5 degrees Celsius, Kota and Alwar 44.2 degrees Celsius, and Chittorgarh 44 degrees Celsius. Most cities in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Bharatpur, and Kota divisions remained in the grip of heatwave conditions.

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The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in more than half of Rajasthan for the next three to four days, with little relief expected from the scorching temperatures.

ALSO READ: IMD Heatwave alert: Alert for citizens as heat intensifies across several states, UP’s Banda reaches at 48 deg C

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