Ajmer: Heavy rainfall in Rajasthan created havoc as three people died in a house collapse in Nagphani area, while in another incident, one person was swept away by water in a flooded street.

After the house collapsed following heavy rainfall, one person was rescued from the site but three died in the accident. Five people are still feared to be trapped under the debris.

A video also surfaced in which a man can be seen being swept away by water in a flooded street.

#WATCH A man was swept away by water in Ajmer, as streets are flooded following heavy rainfall in the area. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/acaVwybmiu — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2019

A civil defence team and Municipal corporation officers reached the spot after the house collapsed.

A rescue operation was launched and the authorities are trying to rescue the rest of them trapped under it.