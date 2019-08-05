Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has increased salaries of its Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and other ministers. Now the Chief Minister’s salary has been increased from Rs 55,000 to Rs 75,000.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Minister’s salary increased from Rs 45,000 to Rs 65,000 even as the Deputy Chief Minister’s salary has been raised to Rs 65,000.

In another significant development, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot chaired a meeting with police officials on Sunday and ordered them to take strict actions against anti-social elements who get involved in mob lynchings under the guise of cow vigilantism.

Gehlot said that the government is going to bring strong legislation to prevent mob lynching and honour killings.

“If there is no counsellor in any women’s police station, appoint a counsellor so that normal family matters can be settled through negotiation and understanding and can take their help in cases of harassment of women,” he ordered.

The CM advised the police department to use social media tools effectively for better policing and to work pro-actively to prevent rumours.

“Strict instructions have been issued to shut the liquor shops after 8 o’clock. If the liquor shop is open after 8 pm, then action will be taken against the shop keeper along with the responsible officials,” he tweeted.