Jaipur: Anti-encroachment drive has always been a tough task for any administration but in an ugly turn of events in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, a JCB operator succumbed to injuries sustained during a clash that broke out between the police and the villagers.

In Taausar village of Nagaur district, the villagers started pelting stones at the workers and police, who were there for an anti-encroachment drive.

‘We were acting on the court’s direction, but the villagers were incited by a few political people and they started to pelt stones at us. The police tried to control the situation. It’s very unfortunate,” said Dinesh Kumar Yadav, District Collector, Nagaur.

In June this year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Akash Vijayvargiya had thrashed a municipal corporation officer with a cricket bat in Indore as the officers were in the area to conduct an anti-encroachment drive.

The officers were present there to oversee the demolition of a building in the Ganji Compound area that was allegedly illegal. Attempting to stop the municipal officer from giving the order, the BJP MLA started hitting him with a bat.

Later, the BJP Disciplinary Committee issued a show-cause notice to Indore MLA days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned his actions and said, “beta kisi ka bhi ho, aise logo ko party se nikaal dena chahiye” (regardless of whose son he is, such people should be sacked from the party).