New Delhi: A 17-year-old Kashmiri boy working with a catering company in Jaipur died in the wee hours of Friday at Sawai Man Singh hospital after being brutally beaten up by his colleagues.

The youth, identified as Basit, had got into a brawl with three other waiters earlier on Tuesday that had gone violent. As he was heading home in an auto, his colleagues allegedly followed and thrashed him up badly leaving the boy with severe head injuries.

Basit fell unconscious moments after telling his friends about the incident and was immediately rushed to Jaipur’s SMS hospital where he underwent treatment. However, he succumbed to the injuries within the next 24 hours. His body was transported to Kashmir the following day.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered in the case and the police have arrested one of the accused, hailing from Delhi. The police have, however, denied any political angles and said that the argument was completely personal. Further investigation is underway and the search is on to nab the remaining culprits.