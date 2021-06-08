Jaipur: Following a significant dip in the daily COVID-19 cases and positivity rate, Rajasthan, like other Indian states, is limping back to normalcy from Tuesday as the Ashok Gehlot-led government has announced certain relaxations to the COVID-19 lockdown. The state government had imposed a complete lockdown in the state from May 10 to May 24, which was later extended till June 8. However, from June 2, curbs were eased after the decrease in the cases of infection. In the last 24 hours, Rajasthan saw 629 cases and 31 fatalities, pushing its infection tally to 9,46,975 and the death toll to 8,687. Also Read - Rajasthan Eases Covid-Related Restrictions; Offices, Shops, Allowed. Check Full List of Relaxations Here

Earlier on Monday, the state Home department issued modified guidelines and allowed government and private offices to open till 4 pm with 50 per cent of capacity. The council of ministers under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had on Sunday decided to issue fresh guidelines as the number of infections took a dip. According to the official notification, Air-conditioned malls will remain closed and no wedding ceremonies will be permitted to take place in the state till the end of this month. The 'public discipline weekend curfew', however, will continue from 5 pm on Fridays to 5 am on Mondays until further orders.

Full List of Relaxations/Restrictions Here: