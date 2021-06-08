Jaipur: Following a significant dip in the daily COVID-19 cases and positivity rate, Rajasthan, like other Indian states, is limping back to normalcy from Tuesday as the Ashok Gehlot-led government has announced certain relaxations to the COVID-19 lockdown. The state government had imposed a complete lockdown in the state from May 10 to May 24, which was later extended till June 8. However, from June 2, curbs were eased after the decrease in the cases of infection. In the last 24 hours, Rajasthan saw 629 cases and 31 fatalities, pushing its infection tally to 9,46,975 and the death toll to 8,687. Also Read - Rajasthan Eases Covid-Related Restrictions; Offices, Shops, Allowed. Check Full List of Relaxations Here
Full List of Relaxations/Restrictions Here:
- Parks will be open from 5 am to 8 am.
- Shops and commercial establishments of permitted categories will be open from 6 am to 4 pm from Monday to Friday.
- Fully air-conditioned shopping complexes/malls will remain shut.
- Operation of roadways and private buses will be allowed in the state from June 10.
- City bus and mini bus services running within the city will be prohibited.
- No person will be allowed to travel standing inside a bus.
- Private vehicles will be allowed to ply from 5 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday.
- Passengers coming from outside the state will have to submit a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours.
- Those fully vaccinated will be allowed to enter Rajasthan without a test report, as per the fresh guidelines.
- Work will be allowed in all industries and units related to construction so that migration of workers can be stopped.
- Shops dealing in agricultural inputs and equipment, fruits, vegetables and flowers, and mandis have been permitted daily from 6 am to 4 pm.
- Those dealing in processed food, sweets, baked goods etc., will be able to open from 6 am to 4 pm from Monday to Friday.
- While dining in restaurants will not be allowed, takeaways will be available. The facility of home delivery from these establishments will be allowed till 10 pm.
- Gatherings of all kinds, public, social, political, sports, entertainment, educational, cultural and religious, processions and fairs will continue to be banned.
- Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, auditoriums, swimming pools, gyms, amusement parks, picnic spots, sports grounds and similar places will remain closed in the state.
- Coaching institutions and libraries etc will remain closed too.
- Weddings to be postponed till June 30, 2021. Marriages at home or courts have been allowed with a maximum of 11 guests.