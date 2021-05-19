Jaipur: In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus, Section 144 which was imposed in the state earlier, now has been extended till June 21. Issuing an order, the state government said that Section 144, which restricts the assembly of five or more people, will remain in force till June 21 and the curbs have also been extended to control the spread of Covid-19 in the state. The Rajasthan had last month decided to impose section 144 in the state from April 22 till May 21. The Rajasthan government had also ordered the closure of offices and markets from April 19 to May 3 Also Read - Nagaland Government Extends Statewide Lockdown With Existing SOPs Till May 31

Here’s full list of restrictions: Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: Decision on Extension of Lockdown Will be Taken on May 23, Confirms CM Yediyurappa

Only shops and offices providing essential services will open during the period The sale of fruits and vegetables will be allowed till 7 PM. Those entering Rajasthan will have to show a negative RT-PCR report issued 72 hours prior to the travel. Vendors will be allowed to distribute newspapers from 4 AM to 8 AM. Government officials, people going to and coming from airports, bus stands, railway stations, metro stations will be allowed for movement. Electronic and print media personnel will also be exempted upon production of I-cards. Public transport shall remain open in the state and factories and manufacturing units shall also remain operational. NREGA projects will also continue to ensure workers get regular jobs. Bazaars, malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls and all religious places shall remain closed. All the educational institutes, coaching centres, libraries, social and political programmes, etc. have also been suspended.

Rajasthan on Tuesday recorded 146 deaths and 8,398 positive cases of the coronavirus, taking the death toll to 7,080 and the infection tally to 8,79,664. Jaipur reported the highest number of 35 deaths, followed by 12 each in Jodhpur and Bikaner. Udaipur and Bikaner reported 11 deaths each. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccination 3 Months After Recovery From Illness, Says Government