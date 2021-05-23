Jaipur: Looking at the coronavirus situation in the state, the Rajasthan government on Sunday extended the COBID lockdown by 15 days till June 8. The decision was taken after the council of ministers and experts on Saturday suggested extending the lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Issuing the order to extend the lockdown, the state government hoped that the people will follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviours at three levels — family, ward/village, and state — during the lockdown in the state. Notably, the Rajasthan government decided to allow some relaxations in commercial activities from June 1 in districts where the COVID-19 situation improves significantly. Also Read - Hospitals Deny 1st Dose Vaccine to 18+ as CoWIN Shows Availability For 2nd, Raising Confusion

Check the full list of restriction: Also Read - Let's Never Lose Hope, Stay Strong ARMY! BTS Thoughtful Message For Its Indian Fans Amid Covid-19 Crisis

As per the order from the state government, people going for vaccination will be allowed to move within their respective area. The state increased the fine for not wearing a face mask at public places or workplace from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. Wedding ceremonies will not be allowed in the state till June 30. Not more than five people are allowed to gather at any place. Inter-district and inter-village movement will remain banned. Markets except dairy and milk shops, mandis, fruit-vegetable shops will remain closed.

How to apply for e-pass on mobile application: Also Read - Total Lockdown in South Andaman District From Monday Amid COVID Surge

First, you need to download and install the application of RajCop Citizen from your Google Playstore. Secondly, if you have already have an SSO ID, you have to log in using the SSO ID and password. Now when you log in, one page will appear and you have to click on the option of Lockdown Pass. Then you need to tick on the terms and then click on the Okay option. Just after this, you have to select from the option of Individual or Firm. Now depending on what you have selected, you will get an application form that you need to fill up. Then, you will have to upload your passport size photo and other documents such as aadhar card, voter card, and others, Then, you will have to click on Next and a box will appear which you have to click on Submit for Pass. If you want to add more members on your ePass, you have to click on the option Add More Person first and then provide their details and then click on Submit.

How to apply for e-pass through web portal

First you need to visit the website https://epass.rajasthan.gov.in/login on which you have to click on the option of Login via RajSSO. Then you will see a page of the Rajasthan SSO portal where you have to click on the Registration option. You will now get three options to choose from Citizen, Udhyog, and Government employees. Now you will have to select category and then click on the options provided and have to complete the registration process. Soon after completing the registration process, you have to come to the login page and have to log in with your username and password. Now, you will enter your account and then have to select the option of Rajasthan Lockdown ePass. Here you will have to fill in the details in the application form. Then, you need to upload your photo and the required documents and submit the application. Here, you will also get the option of adding members if you wish to just before the Submit option for which again you have to provide the details of the person and then have to click on the Submit button.

On Sunday, the COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rose to 7,703 with 113 more fatalities, while 6,521 new cases pushed the infection count to 9,16,042. Jaipur and Udaipur recorded 27 and 11 deaths respectively while other districts reported deaths below 10.