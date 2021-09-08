Rajasthan Lockdown News Today: Keeping in view the upcoming COVID third wave, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday night imposed fresh restrictions and banned public gatherings. Issuing fresh order, the state government prohibited public rallies, fairs, cultural and religious events in the state.Also Read - Delhi: Over 1.8 Lakh People Booked For Covid Norm Violation; Rs 32.41 Crore Fine Collected

In the fresh order, Home Secretary Abhay Kumar alerted all district collectors and superintendents of police and said that COVID protocol, including wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and sanitising hands would help in preventing a third wave of the pandemic. Also Read - BCCI to Facilitate 30,000 RT-PCR Tests During IPL 2nd Phase, Medical Staff to Stay in Same Bubble

He said that the spread of infections is not completely over yet and the administration should ensure that any kind of crowded programmes such as demonstrations, processions, rallies, etc. are not organized. Also Read - Maharashtra Ganesh Chaturthi: Govt Prohibits Physical Darshan, Asks Organisers to Make Darshan Available Online

In the fresh order, the district magistrates and police commissioners have been directed to ensure strict compliance of “no-mask, no-movement”.

The state government said that if the norms of COVID-appropriate behaviour are not followed by any establishment, market or public, then appropriate action should be taken against them by the administration.