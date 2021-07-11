Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has decided to end the weekend curfew on Sundays which was put in place amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Further, the Ashok Gehlot-led government has also granted other relaxations in terms of reopening cinema halls with certain restrictions, skill training centres and other outdoor activities. The decision to resume aforesaid activities was also taken by the state home department that issued a guideline on Saturday in this regard.Also Read - After Kempty Falls Fiasco, Devotees Seen Violating Coronavirus Protocol in Haridwar, Say 'Not Scared of Covid'

Check complete list of what’s allowed, what’s shut:

As per the instructions, cinema halls/theatres/multiplex operators who have made their seating capacity information online will be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity from 9 am to 8 pm only for those persons who have got at least the first dose of vaccine. Similarly, skill development centres in the state will be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity from 6 am to 8 pm with the same condition. Marriage functions will be permitted from 6 am to 8 pm with a maximum of 25 people. However, the number of guests can be increased to a maximum of 50 on the basis of a review by the area sub-divisional magistrate. Those who are coming from outside the state and have got the first dose of vaccine will no longer require a negative RT-PCR test report or home/institutional quarantine.

Covid-19 Cases in Rajasthan

Rajasthan recorded one more COVID-19-related fatality on Friday, taking the death toll to 8,943, while 62 new cases took the infection tally to 9,53,018, according to an official report issued here. Of the new cases, the maximum 16 were reported from Jaipur, while seven cases each were reported from Alwar and Dausa, it said. A total of 9,43,260 people have recovered from the infection, it said, adding the number of active cases in the state presently stands at 815.