Keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic and the upcoming COVID third wave, the Rajasthan government on Friday issued fresh lockdown guidelines and banned large gatherings for religious events. Issuing a fresh order, the state government also cancelled the Kanwar Yatra and imposed restrictions on prayers and public and religious places on the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha.

The state government had last month relaxed the lockdown guidelines as cases went down and allowed offices to reopen with 50% workforce.

“Offices with 25 or more employees will be allowed to open with 50% workforce. Offices whose at least 60% of employees have received 1st dose of vaccine are allowed to open with 100% workforce,” Rajasthan government said.

Moreover, the state government had also allowed the religious places to open from 5 AM to 4 PM.

Apart from this, the state government also allowed the outdoor sports activities in clubs while indoor sporting activities allowed for vaccinated people. On the other side, the gyms and restaurants that have vaccinated at least 60% of their staff were allowed to open for 3 extra hours.

Corona cases: Interestingly, no fresh Covid death was reported during the last 24 hours in Rajasthan that recorded 33 new cases. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan stands at 8,947 while the number of infections has reached 9,53,257, according to an official report.

Of the fresh positive cases, the maximum of 12 were reported from Jaipur, followed by seven in Udaipur, it said. A total of 9,43,788 persons have recovered from the infection so far and the number of active cases at present is 522, it added.