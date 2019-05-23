The counting of votes in 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan has begun on May 23, Thursday. The early trends are likely to be out in a matter of half an hour after the counting begins. The live streaming of the same can be tracked online on Zee Rajasthan Live TV. The channel will provide minute-by-minute updates of the counting of votes in Rajasthan all through the day. (https://zeenews.india.com/hindi/india/rajasthan)

As many as 249 candidates will vie for 25 seats in Rajasthan. Polling was held for the Lok Sabha seats in the fourth and fifth phase of general elections on April 29 and May 6.

The Exit Polls 2019 prediction for Lok Sabha elections states that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies will get a clear mandate in the state. In 2014, the BJP had swept had all 25 Lok Sabha seats.

In Lok Sabha Elections 2019, a tough contest is being witnessed between the BJP and the Congress among other regional parties.

The results of the Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are likely to be out by evening on May 23. Readers can click on the link provided above for the live streaming of Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Results.