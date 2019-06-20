New Delhi: A 30-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself on Thursday after killing his wife and daughters over financial crisis in Rajasthan’s Sirohi area.

Saroopganj Police Station in-charge Shivraj Singh said that the man, identified as Prabhu Bheel allegedly struck his wife Geeta, 25, and three-year-old daughter Rama with a sword, and strangled and killed his one-and-half-year-old daughter, Jamu. After committing the crime, he hanged himself at his home in Isra village in Sirohi.

Prabhu had been unemployed for several months due to his frail health and his family was suffering a major financial crunch.

A post-mortem was conducted and the bodies of the deceased have been handed over to the family members. The family conducted last rites on Thursday, said the police.

With PTI inputs