Nagaur (Rajasthan): A man was beaten up after being tied to a tree in Hariyajun village, Nagaur district, Rajasthan.

Police said, “We received information on Sunday evening and reached Hariyajun village. They had the suspicion that the man might elope with a woman from the village. An investigation is underway.”

A man was beaten up after being tied to a tree in Hariyajun village,Nagaur dist. Police say, ‘Received information y’day evening, & reached Hariyajun village. They had suspicion that the man might elope with a woman from the village. Investigation is underway. (30-06) #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/uBz7iRwQBC — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019

A couple of months ago, a similar case was reported from MP’s Dhar where a man and his two relatives were tied to a tree and beaten up in Arjun Colony because he had allegedly eloped with a married woman.

Among those thrashed was also a minor. Police had said that a case was registered and five accused had been arrested.

A leading daily said that among the attackers was the husband of the woman the victim had eloped with. The other two tied to the tree were two girls for “helping in the elopement”.

The report in the daily said that many people made videos which went viral on social media. Some of the clips show men and children laughing as the trio is whipped. In a video, one of the girls tries to block the whiplashes but a man can be seen twisting her arm while another man and woman continue to whip her.