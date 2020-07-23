New Delhi: The three-judge Supreme Court bench, which on Thursday heard the petition filed by Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi who asked the apex court to stop the Rajasthan High Court from giving any verdict on the issue of the disqualification notice served on rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs, refused to stay the proceedings of the Rajasthan High Court. The High Court can pass the order on the Rajasthan MLAs’ pleas against their disqualification Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: CM Ashok Gehlot Writes to PM Modi, Accuses BJP of Attempting to Topple His Govt

Here are the top developments From the hearing that’s going on Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Pilot Asks Supreme Court Not to Pass Any Order on Speaker's Plea Without Hearing Rebel MLAs

1. Speaker CP Joshi had served disqualification notices to Pilot and the MLAs as they skipped two Congress MLA meets called by Chief Minister ashok Gehlot last week. Also Read - Fertiliser Scam: Amid Rajasthan Crisis, ED Searches Ashok Gehlot's Brother's Jodhpur Farm House

2. While Pilot questioned whether the Speaker was working under the influence of the CM and moved to the High Court, the verdict of which will come tomorrow, the Speaker moved the Supreme Court.

3. The MLAs said they did not want to leave the party. They just want a change in the leadership.

3. They had all been elected by the people. Can they not express their dissent? Justice Arun Mishra said during the hearing.

4. So, if you don’t attend a party meeting, they are going to be disqualified? Justice Arun Mishra asked Kapil Sibal

5. ‘We are not deciding that. Let the Speaker decide,” Kapil Sibal said.

6. Let them come to the party meeting and voice their opinion. They are giving interviews to TV channels, Kapil Sibal said.

7. Sibal informs the Court that his submission is that prior to the decision of the Speaker, there can be no interference. Therefore, no Writ can lie ‘prior to the decision’