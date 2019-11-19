New Delhi: It was a great day for the Congress in the Rajasthan Municipal Election 2019 as it bagged 961 seats out of 2105 in the local body elections. After the Congress, the BJP was the next competitor with winning 737 seats, while 386 seats went to Independent candidates. After the two major contestants, two seats went to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), 16 to Bahujan Samaj Party and three to Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Rajasthan local body elections: Congress wins 961 seats, BJP 737 seats. 386 Independent candidates have also won the local body elections. pic.twitter.com/IKFuelyxNg — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2019

The counting of votes for the 49 civic bodies to elect more than 2,000 councilors started at 8 AM and complete list of results was out by 5 PM.

“A total of 71.53 voters exercised their franchise in the civic elections. Maximum voting was recorded in Nasirabad Municipal Corporation of Ajmer district at 91.57 per cent, while Udaipur Municipal Corporation recorded the lowest at 54.84 per cent,” read an official release.

Soon after the results were out, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated all Congress workers in the state and said that the people have given their support to the welfare schemes and development works carried out in the state under his government.

“The results of the civic elections which have been held today are good. After the Zilla Parishad by-election, Panchayati Raj by-election and Vidhan Sabha (Mandawa, Khivansar) by-election, the people of the state gave their support to the public welfare schemes and development works of our government,” he said in a tweet.

According to Chief Electoral Officer and Secretary Shyam Singh Rajpurohit, 14 candidates were elected unopposed in a total of 2105 wards. He also informed that the public information for the post of president will be released on November 20.

The last date for submission of nomination papers will be November 21, scrutiny of nomination papers will be on November 22.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is 23 November. On the same day, election marks will be allotted soon after the time for withdrawal of candidature.

As per the updates from the Chief Electoral Officer, the polling for the post of Speaker will be held on November 26 from 10 AM to 2 PM. The counting of votes will take place immediately after the polling ends on November 26.

(With inputs from agencies)