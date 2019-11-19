New Delhi: The results of the elections for all 49 municipal bodies in Rajasthan will be declared on Tuesday. The counting of votes is expected to begin at 8 AM under tight security. “Preparations for the counting have been completed. It will start at 8 am under tight security arrangements,” news agency PTI had quoted a snitate election commission official as saying.

The polling to elect nearly 2,100 ward councillors took place on November 16, Saturday. As per the commission, 72 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the elections, with a maximum of 91.67 per cent turnout in Nasirabad municipality of Ajmer district. The overall voting percentage was 71.53 per cent. Udaipur Municipal Corporation recorded the lowest turnout at 53 per cent, the state election commission had said.

A total of 7,944 candidates are in the fray in the Congress-ruled state. The main contest is between Congress and main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and both parties have claimed that they will win the election and get enough seats to have their candidate as the new chairman.

In 2014, when BJP’s Vasundhara Raje was the CM of the state , 43 municipal bodies had witnessed election and the saffron party had registered a convincing victory by emerging victorious on 37 municipal bodies. The Congress on the other hand had managed to win only six municipal bodies then.

At present, of the total 49 municipal bodies, BJP and the Congress hold 21 each while the rest seven are held by others.