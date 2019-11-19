

Load More

Jaipur: The counting of votes for elections to 49 municipal bodies in Rajasthan has begun and the results are expected to be out by the evening. Notably, heavy security has been deployed for the smooth conduct of the counting process.

A total of 7,944 candidates are in the fray in 49 civic bodies of the state.

The main parties that are contesting are Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Both parties have claimed that they will win the election and get enough seats to have their candidate as the new chairman.

The polling to elect nearly 2,100 ward councillors took place on November 16, Saturday. As per the commission, 72 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the elections, with a maximum of 91.67 per cent turnout in Nasirabad municipality of Ajmer district. The overall voter turnout was recorded to be 71.53 per cent. Udaipur Municipal Corporation recorded the lowest turnout at 53 per cent, the state election commission had said.

In 2014, when BJP’s Vasundhara Raje was the CM of the state, 43 municipal bodies had witnessed election and the saffron party had registered a convincing victory by emerging victorious on 37 municipal bodies. The Congress, on the other hand, had managed to win only six municipal bodies then.

At present, of the total 49 municipal bodies, BJP and the Congress hold 21 each while the rest seven are held by others.

Meanwhile, the election for chairman and deputy chairman of local bodies will be held on November 26 and 27 respectively.