Rajasthan municipal election result 2026: ward-wise WINNERS list; check winning candidates from Udaipur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Barmer, Bikaner, others

As counting progresses, the BJP has emerged ahead in several major municipal corporations in the initial trends. However, the picture is expected to change as more votes are counted and results from individual wards are declared.

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Results have started coming in for the Rajasthan urban local body elections, with the BJP taking an early lead in several major municipal corporations as counting of votes continues across the state. The elections are being closely watched as they will decide the new leadership of Rajasthan’s urban local bodies. The results could also offer an early indication of the political mood in the state’s cities ahead of the 2028 Rajasthan Assembly elections.

Counting underway for 10,245 councillor seats

Votes are being counted for 10,245 councillor posts across 309 urban local bodies in Rajasthan.

The elections cover:

10 municipal corporations

51 municipal councils

248 municipalities

The results will determine the composition of these urban bodies and decide which political parties will control key civic institutions across the state.

Voting held in two phases

Polling for the Rajasthan civic elections was conducted in two phases on September 9 and September 11.

According to the election data, voter turnout stood at 76.42 per cent during the first phase, while 70.68 per cent of voters turned out in the second phase.

The strong voter participation has added interest to the results, particularly in major urban centres where the BJP, Congress and other parties are competing for control.

BJP leads in early trends

As counting progresses, the BJP has emerged ahead in several major municipal corporations in the initial trends. However, the picture is expected to change as more votes are counted and results from individual wards are declared.

The final outcome will determine the balance of power in Rajasthan’s urban local bodies and could become an important political talking point ahead of the next Assembly elections.

Note: Early trends are not final results, and the numbers may change as counting continues.