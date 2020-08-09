Rajasthan News: Eleven members of a family of Pakistan Hindu migrants were on Sunday morning found dead at a farm in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district. One of the members of the same family was found alive outside the hut they lived in. He claimed that he had no idea about the incident. Also Read - Muslim Auto Driver Brutally Assaulted For Refusing to Chant 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Modi Zindabad' in Sikar

Police believe that the entire family committed suicide by consuming some chemical in the night. However, the cause of death and means are yet to be ascertained. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rahul Barhat told news agency PTI that there was a smell of some chemical around in the hut, suggesting that they consumed something.

All the family members were Hindu migrants from Pakistan from the Bhil community and had been living on the farm in the village, which they had hired for farming. "There was neither any injury mark on any of the bodies nor any evidences of any foul play," the SP said. "But we have roped in the forensic team and a dog squad to arrive at any final conclusion."

Preliminary information indicated that there was some dispute in the family over some issue.

“Once we interrogate the survivor, we would be in any position to find out that what had led to this incident”, he said.