New Delhi: The Rajasthan government on Wednesday allowed six categories of shops and business establishments, including those selling building materials and air conditioners, to open in the state, though 152 new cases were reported from the state.

As the third phase of the ongoing lockdown will end on May 17, the country will enter the fourth phase where state governments will be able to decide how they want to proceed with the lifting of the lockdown as the coronavirus situation is different in every state. Inching towards that direction, several states have started mulling partial opening of public transport. The Rajasthan government's order is a step towards that direction.

In an order, the state government said restaurants, eateries and sweet shops will open only for takeaway and home delivery.

Hardware shops, building material shops, air conditioner, cooler, television, electronic and electric material shops, electronic repairing shops and automobile sale outlets have been allowed to open, it said.

Dhabas on highways can also open, according to the order issued by the home department. Shops and establishments will maintain safety precaution norms prescribed for workplaces, it said.

This includes social distancing, wearing of masks and frequent sanitisation, among others, the order said.